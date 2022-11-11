Basketball: Hachimura scores season-high 23 pts in win over Dallas

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura contributed a season-high 23 points Thursday to help the Washington Wizards defeat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105. Kyle Kuzma led all scorers with 36 points for the Wizards, who held NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic to a relatively quiet 22 at Capital One Arena. Moved to the second unit by head coach Wes Unseld Jr. this season, Hachimura made the most of his 26 minutes off the bench, shooting 9-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-4 from deep. The fourth-year forward also grabbed eight rebounds and was a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. Hachimura said he had continually looke...