Tennis: Ukraine leads Japan 2-0 in Billie Jean King Cup playoff

Japan lost both opening-day singles matches against Ukraine in their best-of-five playoff tie of the Billie Jean King Cup women's tennis team competition Friday. Marta Kostyuk defeated Misaki Doi 7-6(1), 6-4 before Katarina Zavatska followed with a 7-6(3), 6-2 victory over Moyuka Uchijima at Tokyo's Ariake Colosseum. In the first match, Kostyuk clinched the only break of the second set to go up 5-4 and served out the match. The left-handed Doi committed 31 unforced errors in the match against Kostyuk's 21. "It's disappointing because I had chances in both sets," Doi said. "My opponent was bett...