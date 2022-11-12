Soccer: Japan hammered by European champions England in friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan suffered a 4-0 defeat to women's European champions England in an international friendly Friday in Spain. World No. 11 Nadeshiko Japan had hung on in Murcia until the 38th minute, when fourth-ranked England went ahead after a loose pass from midfielder Hina Sugita inside her own box allowed Rachel Daly to roll home. Chloe Kelly struck England's second in the 53rd minute at the far post following an attack down the right, Ella Toone scored off the post from inside the box in the 77th minute, and Jessica Park added another in the 90th minute. "This is the difference between us and the worl...