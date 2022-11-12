Soccer: Itakura returns to match action ahead of World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese World Cup squad member Ko Itakura made his return from a two-month injury absence Friday, playing the final minutes of Borussia Monchengladbach's 4-2 home win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga. The defender suffered a partial tear to the collateral ligament inside his left knee during training on Sept. 12. Although he was picked in Japan's 26-man squad, his participation at the tournament in Qatar had been in question. "It was good. I'm happy I can go to the World Cup looking fine," said Itakura, who showed no issues during his defensive midfield cameo. The 25-year-old s...