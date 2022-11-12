Basketball: Japan beats Bahrain in men's World Cup qualifying

Newsfrom Japan

Japan defeated Bahrain 87-74 on Friday in the second round of Asian qualifying for next year's Basketball World Cup. World No. 38 Japan, which has automatically qualified for the tournament as co-host, sank 10 three-pointers in the first half to lead 50-33 at the main break in the Bahraini capital of Manama. Bahrain, ranked 86th, trimmed the deficit to 63-57 by the end of the third quarter, but Yuki Kawamura and Luke Evans's late offensive contributions made sure Tom Hovasse's Japan came away with the win. Tenketsu Harimoto scored a team-high 22 points for Japan including 5-of-9 from three, wh...