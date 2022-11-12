Tennis: Ukraine defeats Japan in Billie Jean King Cup playoff

Newsfrom Japan

Marta Kostyuk sealed Ukraine's win over host Japan in their best-of-five playoff tie of the Billie Jean King Cup women's tennis team competition Saturday by defeating Moyuka Uchijima 6-0, 6-3. Ukraine advanced to the qualifiers, where teams will have a shot at competing for a place in the cup finals. Japan lost the first three matches without winning a set in the two-day tie at Tokyo's Ariake Colosseum. World No. 70 Kostyuk, who defeated Misaki Doi in Friday's first match, returned to the court and thoroughly outplayed Uchijima after saving a break point to hold serve in the opening game. The ...