Sadaharu Oh, Japanese pro baseball's all-time home run leader and chairman of the SoftBank Hawks, was released from a hospital in Miyazaki on Saturday after being treated for the coronavirus, the club said. The 82-year-old Oh, who had been hospitalized since Nov. 3 as a precaution, fully recovered and returned to his home in Fukuoka, the Hawks said. Oh tested positive on Nov. 3, a day after he developed a fever in Miyazaki, where the Hawks are holding their autumn training camp.