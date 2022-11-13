Australia minister assures Japan on gas, coal supply ahead of visit

Newsfrom Japan

Australian Resources Minister Madeleine King said that the supply of gas and coal to Japan will not be disrupted by government measures to curb rising domestic energy prices, amid concerns such steps would see energy exports from the resource-rich country restricted. Speaking in a recent interview with Kyodo News ahead of her trip to Japan from Sunday to Thursday, King said that any interventions in the liquefied natural gas market being considered by the government would not affect exports and long-term contracts. "We're determined and we'll ensure that those solutions will not impact the sup...