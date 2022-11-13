Main events scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, Nov. 14: -- International Atomic Energy Agency team to arrive in Japan to investigate through Nov. 18 the safety of planned release of treated water into sea from crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. -- Tokyo High Court to hand down ruling on vote value disparity in July upper house election. -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to give speech, press conference in Nagoya.