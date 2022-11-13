Soccer: Ueda nets to beat Sint-Truiden in last match before World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Ayase Ueda hit the 69th-minute winner as Cercle Brugge won 1-0 away to Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight on Saturday. The 24-year-old, picked among Japan's 26-man squad for the World Cup, departs for Qatar in strong form after scoring his sixth goal in seven matches across all competitions. Ueda reacted quickest to a ball flicked over the Sint-Truiden backline and emphatically side-footed past World Cup-bound Japanese goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. "I was readying myself to capitalize on that one chance," said Ueda, who is in line...