Tokyo stocks down in morning as gains locked in, SoftBank tumbles

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning as investors locked in gains after surges late last week, with the market also weighed down by a sell-off of SoftBank Group shares following disappointing earnings. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sank 215.99 points, or 0.76 percent, from Friday to 28,047.58. The broader Topix index was down 12.86 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,964.90. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by information and communication, construction, and oil and coal product issues.