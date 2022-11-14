Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Nov. 15: -- 45th anniversary of 1977 abduction of Megumi Yokota, then 13-year-old schoolgirl in Niigata, by North Korean agents. -- Preliminary gross domestic product data for July-September period to be released by Cabinet Office at 8:50 a.m. -- Sendai High Court's Akita branch to hand down ruling on vote value disparity in upper house election in July at 1:30 p.m.