China, Australia leaders meet in Cambodia, 1st time in 3 yrs

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met on the sidelines of a regional summit in Cambodia, China's official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday, the first time the two countries' leaders have had a conversation in three years. The meeting marks a major step forward in repairing the strained bilateral relationship, after it sunk to new lows under Australia's former conservative government. In the talks held Saturday on the fringes of gatherings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its partners in Phnom Penh, Li noted bilateral relations have "gone t...