Soccer: Kubo, 1st group of Europe-based players join World Cup camp

Newsfrom Japan

Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo and a handful of other Europe-based players took part in training Sunday after joining Japan's World Cup squad in Qatar. Japan-based members of Hajime Moriyasu's 26-man squad have already assembled in Doha, while those playing in Europe are gradually arriving as their clubs head into the World Cup recess. After taking part in passing drills, Kubo spent time practicing separately, while veteran playmaker Gaku Shibasaki of Spanish side Leganes went through his paces together with the J-League contingent. Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has been dealin...