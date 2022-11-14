Tokyo stocks end lower after surges, SoftBank sell-off weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday as market participants locked in gains from share surges late last week and a plunge in SoftBank Group on disappointing earnings added to losses. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 300.10 points, or 1.06 percent, from Friday at 27,963.47. The broader Topix index finished 20.86 points, or 1.05 percent, lower at 1,956.90. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by information and communication, nonferrous metal, and pulp and paper issues.