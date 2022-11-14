Baseball: Yakult Swallows star Murakami reveals MLB ambitions

Newsfrom Japan

The Yakult Swallows' record-breaking slugger Munetaka Murakami revealed Monday he has his sights set on a move to the majors as soon as possible. One of Japanese baseball's brightest talents, the 22-year-old third baseman was unequivocal about wanting to join the likes of countryman Shohei Ohtani in MLB when quizzed by reporters during a media conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo. "Of course I want to try. I don't know how old I'll be, but I'm still young, so the sooner the better," Murakami said. "It will involve discussions with (the Swallows), but if I can go, I want to go s...