Baseball: Kikuchi wins 10th straight Golden Glove to tie CL record

Newsfrom Japan

The Hiroshima Carp's Ryosuke Kikuchi tied the Central League record Monday for most Golden Glove Awards, earning his 10th selection as top defensive second baseman. The 32-year-old matched former Carp outfielder Koji Yamamoto by winning the award for a 10th straight year, with three other CL players having also won 10 times. "I'm really happy and honored to have tied the record of a great former Carp," said Kikuchi. Yakult Swallows catcher Yuhei Nakamura received a CL-high 231 out of 292 valid votes from Japanese media's baseball writers as he won the award for the third time. Pitcher Yoshinob...