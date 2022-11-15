Gist of Biden-Xi summit in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of the meeting on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. -- U.S. says Washington, Beijing share responsibility to prevent competition from becoming conflict. -- China highlights need to chart right course for U.S.-China ties. -- U.S., China to advance discussions to manage competition. -- U.S. objects to China's coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan. -- China sees Taiwan issue as 1st "red line" that must not be crossed. -- U.S. raises concerns about China's nonmarket economic ...