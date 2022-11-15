Tokyo stocks open flat on weak tech shares, firm exporter issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened almost flat Tuesday as selling of technology shares was offset by buying of exporter issues after the yen weakened slightly against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 10.43 points, or 0.04 percent, from Monday to 27,973.90. The broader Topix index was up 3.76 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,960.66. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, bank, and nonferrous metal issues, while service, machinery, and mining issues were among major decliners. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 140.09-12 yen compare...