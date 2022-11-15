G-20 summit kicks off amid tensions over Russia's war on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders of the Group of 20 economies kicked off their two-day summit Tuesday in Indonesia, with a rift deepening among member states over Russia's war against Ukraine and global energy and food security. Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped the meeting on the resort island of Bali, while U.S. and Chinese leaders sat down for the same face-to-face international gathering for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. On Monday, Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who secured an unprecedented third five-year term in power at the ruling Communist Party's twice-a...