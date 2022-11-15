Tokyo stocks slightly higher in morning on firm bank issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Tuesday morning, supported by firm bank issues following increased dividend payments, although gains were trimmed by a sell-off in Nikkei heavyweight Recruit Holdings on weaker-than-expected earnings. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 31.21 points, or 0.11 percent, from Monday to 27,994.68. The broader Topix index was up 6.54 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,963.44. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, pharmaceutical, and nonferrous metal issues.