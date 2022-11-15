Xi seeks fair business environment for Chinese firms in France

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to provide a "fairer, just and nondiscriminatory business environment" for Chinese companies in France, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, amid U.S.-led moves to bar Chinese firms on security grounds. In a meeting held on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of 20 major economies on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, Xi said China and France should "adhere to the spirit of independence, openness and cooperation" and asked Paris to push the European Union to continue to pursue an independent policy t...