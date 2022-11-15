URGENT: Ukraine pres. calls for withdrawal of Russian troops at G-20 summit

Newsfrom Japan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from his country at the Group of 20 summit taking place in Indonesia, according to its embassy in the Southeast Asian nation. Zelenskyy, who participated in the summit online, was quoted by the Ukraine Embassy as saying, "Russia must withdraw all its troops and armed formations from the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine's control over all sections of our state border with Russia must be restored." The president described the meeting on the resort island of Bali as the "G-19" summit excluding Russia, the ...