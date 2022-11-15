Japan to accept int'l cruises after 2-yr ban due to pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will allow international cruise ships to dock at its ports, transport minister Tetsuo Saito said Tuesday, lifting a more than two-year ban imposed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to stem the virus' spread in the country. The ministry has determined enough preparation have been made to accept ships carrying large groups of people, with guidelines crafted by industry associations to prevent the spread of infections among passengers. According to the Japan International Cruise Committee, 166 visits by foreign cruise ships are already planned from next March. The halt on international ...