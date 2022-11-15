Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on robust bank issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday on firm bank issues that revised upward dividend payments forecasts, with gains limited by a sell-off of Recruit Holdings on weaker-than-expected earnings. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 26.70 points, or 0.10 percent, from Monday at 27,990.17. The broader Topix index finished 7.32 points, or 0.37 percent, higher at 1,964.22. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, pharmaceutical, and nonferrous metal issues.