Japan's daily COVID-19 cases top 100,000 for 1st time in 2 months

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's daily COVID-19 cases topped 100,000 on Tuesday for the first time in two months after the government scrapped coronavirus border controls and implemented a domestic travel subsidy program in a bid to spur inbound and local tourism last month. With the country bracing for an eighth wave of infections, Tuesday's number was the highest since Sept. 14, when daily cases totaled 100,260. The northernmost main island of Hokkaido, a popular tourist destination, reported a record 10,906 cases, while Tokyo saw 11,196, topping the 10,000 mark for the first time in two months. In October, the gove...