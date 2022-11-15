Japan to send 1st moon lander, world's smallest, to space on Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

The world's smallest moon lander OMOTENASHI will be launched Wednesday afternoon by a U.S. rocket, Japan's space agency said Tuesday, as it aims to successfully soft-land a craft on the lunar surface for the first time. The CubeSat will travel to deep space with EQUULEUS, a Japanese nanosatellite heading to the Moon's far side, on board the U.S.-led Artemis I mission, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. At 11 centimeters long, 24 cm wide, and 37 cm high, OMOTENASHI is set to land on the Moon's surface at 180 kilometers per hour. While shock absorbers and resin will protect the...