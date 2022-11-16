Tokyo stocks open lower on geopolitical risks as missiles hit Poland

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday amid growing concern over geopolitical risks following reports missiles had landed in Poland amid Russia's war in Ukraine. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 93.25 points, or 0.33 percent, from Tuesday to 27,896.92. The broader Topix index was down 5.98 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,958.24. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by insurance, precision instrument, and rubber product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 138.96-97 yen compared with 139.26-36 yen in New York and 139.33-35 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m...