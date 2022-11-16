Tokyo stocks fall in morning on geopolitical risks after missile news

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning over concern about geopolitical risks following a missile strike in Poland but trimmed losses after U.S. President Joe Biden said the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russia. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 34.32 points, or 0.12 percent, from Tuesday to 27,955.85. The broader Topix index was down 1.77 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,962.45. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by insurance, precision instrument, and rubber product issues.