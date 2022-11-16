Soccer: Japan lose to Spain in women's friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan lost to Spain 1-0 in an international women's soccer friendly Tuesday in Seville during a preview of their group-stage encounter at next summer's World Cup. World No. 11 Nadeshiko Japan lost their final two matches of the year, having suffered a 4-0 defeat to European champions England four days earlier in Murcia, Spain. Alba Redondo Ferrer scored nine minutes into the match for sixth-ranked Spain as Claudia Zornoza Sanchez's long-range shot hit the bar and fell to the forward to slot home. Japan came close to equalizing on numerous occasions, including Mina Tanaka being one-on-one again...