U.S. dollar briefly jumps above 140 yen on geopolitical risks

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar briefly jumped above the 140 yen line Wednesday as news of a missile striking Poland raised concerns over geopolitical risks, though gains were pared following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that it was unlikely the missile was fired from Russia. Tokyo stocks ended mixed as earlier losses on the news of the missile were eroded by Biden's remarks. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 38.13 points, or 0.14 percent, from Tuesday at 28,028.30. The broader Topix index finished 0.93 points, or 0.05 percent, lower at 1,963.29. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were l...