Toyota unveils new Prius, says hybrids vital in carbon reduction

Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday unveiled the latest iteration of its flagship Prius hybrid car with improved acceleration performance, emphasizing its stance that hybrid cars are still a viable option in achieving carbon neutrality amid the rising popularity of electric vehicles. The latest model, its fifth generation, marks the first full-model change of the car in about seven years. The Japanese carmaker said it has made the vehicle's exterior design sportier while adopting the latest hybrid system to realize high fuel efficiency. The new Prius will go on sale this winter while its plug-in h...