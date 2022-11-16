Japan foreign arrivals in Oct. up 22.5-fold from 2021

Newsfrom Japan

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in October increased 22.5-fold from a year earlier to 498,600, government data showed Wednesday, as the country removed almost all COVID-19 entry restrictions in that month. The figure was down 80.0 percent from October in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 but improved somewhat from March 2020, when the country started to see a decline of 90 percent or more in its foreign arrivals, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. The figure was up 2.4 times from 206,500 in September, according to the data. Separate data also showed that the nu...