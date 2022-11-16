Gist of declaration released after G-20 summit in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of a declaration released Wednesday after a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia's resort island of Bali. Declaration says: -- Most G-20 members strongly condemn war in Ukraine. -- G-20 demands Russia's complete and unconditional withdrawal from Ukraine. -- There are other views and different assessments of situation and sanctions concerning war in Ukraine. -- Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. -- G-20 remains committed to using all available tools to mitigate downside risks on global economy. -- G-20 to take action to p...