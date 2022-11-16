U.S. fund Bain Capital to buy Japanese apparel firm for 200 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese apparel firm Mash Holdings Co., operator of loungewear brand Gelato Pique, said Wednesday that it will be acquired by U.S. investment fund Bain Capital Private Equity for approximately 200 billion yen ($1.43 billion). The acquisition, to be completed by the end of December, is expected to expand Mash's reach globally, especially in China, with a plan to take the company public in three to five years. The firm's Gelato Pique brand has become popular among young people in Japan. Bain Capital will secure a majority stake in the Japanese firm by acquiring all shares owned by Mash Presiden...