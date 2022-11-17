APEC summit to focus on energy security amid rift over Ukraine war

Pacific-rim leaders will hold a two-day meeting from Friday in Bangkok, focusing on ways to address surging energy and food prices and supply chain disruptions sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine. During the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit, the leaders are likely to agree to advance trade, investment and economic integration to spur growth in the regional economy. Despite a rift over the Ukraine crisis among the member economies, including Japan, the United States and Russia, the leaders plan to adopt "Bangkok goals" for the Bio-Circular-Green Economy concept, a post-CO...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia