FOCUS: New Japanese chipmaker Rapidus joins development, investment race

Newsfrom Japan

New Japanese chip production company Rapidus Corp. is facing daunting challenges as it tries to catch up with Asian rivals in the technology development and investment race, leaving a shaky outlook for the country as it attempts to revive its once-thriving industry. Created by Toyota Motor Corp., Sony Group Corp. and six other major Japanese companies with a total investment of 7.3 billion yen ($52 million), the next-generation semiconductor venture plans to mass-produce chips with state-of-the-art 2-nanometer technology in Japan in 2027. Such advanced chips can be used for 5G communications, ...