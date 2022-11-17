Tokyo stocks open mixed on weak tech shares, strong tourism issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Thursday as selling of technology shares was offset by buying in inbound tourism-related shares after data showed that the estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan jumped in October from a year earlier. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 58.32 points, or 0.21 percent, from Wednesday to 27,969.98. The broader Topix index was up 4.55 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,967.84. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by wholesale trade, marine transportation, and nonferrous metal issues, while land transportation, service,...