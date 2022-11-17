Chronology of major events related to Biden administration

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a chronology of major events related to the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden since he took office in January last year. Jan. 20, 2021 -- Biden is sworn in as U.S. president. Feb. 19 -- U.S. formally rejoins Paris climate accord. April 16 -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga becomes 1st foreign leader to hold summit talks with Biden in person at White House. June 16 -- Biden meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Aug. 30 -- U.S. says it has completed withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. Sept. 15 -- U.S. announces launch of security partnersh...