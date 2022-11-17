FOCUS: Republican-led House to stay U.S. tough on China, aligned with Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to remain focused on efforts to counter China's rise despite the Republican Party's retaking of the House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, given the rare bipartisan support for taking on Beijing. Fears of a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan could also see both parties giving greater weight to Washington's alliances in the Indo-Pacific, a development that would come as a relief to countries such as Japan, which faced immense pressure to pay more for its defense under former Republican President Donald Trump's "America First" policy. But ...
Kyodo News

