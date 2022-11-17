Nikkei index falls in morning on weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index fell Thursday morning on selling of technology shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 112.72 points, or 0.40 percent, from Wednesday to 27,915.58. The broader Topix index was up 2.76 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,966.05. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, wholesale trade and nonferrous metal issues, while land transportation, air transportation, and food issues were among major gainers.