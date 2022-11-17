Nikkei index falls in morning on weak tech shares

Economy

The Nikkei index fell Thursday morning on selling of technology shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 112.72 points, or 0.40 percent, from Wednesday to 27,915.58. The broader Topix index was up 2.76 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,966.05. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, wholesale trade and nonferrous metal issues, while land transportation, air transportation, and food issues were among major gainers.
Kyodo News

Kyodo News