Ohtani, Osaka among sued in U.S. over collapsed-crypto exchange FTX

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka were among high-profile celebrities who have been sued in a U.S. class action lawsuit this week over the collapse of major crypto exchange FTX. The lawsuit filed in a federal district court in Florida alleges FTX' former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and the celebrities, also including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA superstar Stephen Curry, are liable for promoting the exchange and causing damages to investors. While the total sum being sought by the plaintiffs is unclear, the complaint said "American consumers c...