Nikkei ends down on weak tech shares, losses eased by improved tourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended lower Thursday due to weak technology issues, though losses were trimmed by a firm tourism sector after data showed a sharp recovery in the number of foreign visitors to Japan last month. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 97.73 points, or 0.35 percent, from Wednesday at 27,930.57. The broader Topix index finished 2.99 points, or 0.15 percent, higher at 1,966.28. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, wholesale trade and nonferrous metal issues, while land transportation, air transportation, and food issues were among major...