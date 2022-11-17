Baseball: Buffaloes decide to post slugger Yoshida for MLB move

Newsfrom Japan

Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, one of the best hitters in Japanese baseball, will try to move to the major leagues this offseason through the posting system, the club said Thursday. The Buffaloes decided to post the 29-year-old two-time Pacific League batting champion at his request after the franchise this year won its first Japan Series title since Ichiro Suzuki and the Orix BlueWave triumphed in 1996. Yoshida, known for his power and consistency, is expected to draw interest from multiple major league clubs. The left-handed hitter will be made available to the majors after Orix...