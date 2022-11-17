Asia-Pacific "no one's backyard," Xi says in APEC-linked event

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned against a major power contest in the Asia-Pacific in a written speech to a regional economic meeting, saying the region is "no one's backyard," according to the country's official Xinhua News Agency. "No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times," Xi said in the speech to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, against the background of an intensifying rivalry between China and the United States. Noting the Asia-Pacific, once a ground of major power rivalry and a place fraught with international d...