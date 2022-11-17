Baseball: Ohtani expresses readiness to play for Japan at WBC

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani said Thursday he has notified Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama, his former skipper at the Nippon Ham Fighters, that he is prepared to play at the World Baseball Classic next March. "I have officially informed Team Japan Manager Mr. Kuriyama that I would like to participate in next year's WBC," Ohtani said on his Instagram account. Kuriyama helped Ohtani build his career as a two-way player when they worked together at the Fighters in Japan's Pacific League between 2013 and 2017. "Looking forward for the opportunity to face the best players around the ...