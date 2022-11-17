Japan, Thailand ink new economic partnership plan

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Thailand on Thursday adopted a new economic partnership plan ranging from digital trade and e-commerce to quality infrastructure development in an effort to further enhance bilateral ties. The "Five-Year Joint Action Plan on Japan-Thailand Strategic Economic Partnership" was signed between Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai during a meeting in Bangkok. The two governments struck the new partnership to better respond to common challenges, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, energy and food security, and supply chain disruptions...