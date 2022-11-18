Soccer: Japan lose 2-1 to Canada in last friendly before World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan lost 2-1 to Canada in their final warm-up friendly before the World Cup in Qatar, conceding a decisive penalty to the North Americans in injury time at Dubai's Al-Maktoum Stadium on Thursday. Moments after missing a chance to be the hero when he hit the post on a counterattack, second-half substitute Miki Yamane turned villain when he tripped Mark-Anthony Kaye in the box, enabling Lucas Cavallini to slot the winner from the spot. Nagoya Grampus winger Yuki Soma gave the Samurai Blue the lead with his athletic effort in the eighth minute, leaping through air to volley home a ball over the...