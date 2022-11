Newsfrom Japan

Core consumer prices in Japan rose 3.6 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, well above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target. The nationwide core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food items, rose for the 14th straight month. It remained above the 2 percent inflation target for the seventh month in a row, though the central bank maintains that inflationary pressure will ease next year.