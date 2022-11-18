Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday, lifted by buying of export-related issues after the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 66.01 points, or 0.24 percent, from Thursday to 27,996.58. The broader Topix index was up 7.79 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,974.07. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, transportation equipment, and textile and apparel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 140.41-42 yen compared with 140.13-23 yen in New York and 139.32-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The eur...